Italy launches security probe as tempers fray over Russians on TV

By Gavin Jones ROME (Reuters) - An Italian parliamentary panel has opened an investigation into "disinformation" on television amid a heated debate over the frequent appearance of Russian guests on the country's news programmes during the war in Ukraine. The Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) which oversees the intelligence services, said on Wednesday it had summoned the heads of Italy's state TV network, state security agency and communications watchdog. The panel said it was looking into "foreign interference and disinformation activity ... with particular ref...