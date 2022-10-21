Italy's Giorgia Meloni accepts mandate to form government, set to become country’s first woman PM
Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni reads to the media the list of ministers of Italy's new government after presenting it to Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome on October 21, 2022. © Gregorio Borgia, AP

Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy’s next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country’s first woman prime minister.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, lead an alliance of far-right and right-wing parties to victory at a September 25 election.

“Giorgia Meloni has accepted the mandate and has presented her list of ministers,” the presidential official Ugo Zampetti told reporters after Meloni had consulted with President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace.

The new government will be formally sworn in on Saturday morning, after which it will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)