Italy to evacuate 1,000 people from landslide-hit Ischia town

ROME (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people need to be evacuated from a landslide-stricken town on the Italian island of Ischia where more heavy rains are expected, a government official said on Friday. Six days ago the small port of Casamicciola Terme was overwhelmed by a wave of mud, debris and stones that fell from the island's highest point during a severe rainstorm, killing at least eleven people. The Casamicciola Terme residents to be evacuated will be relocated to hotels in other parts of Ischia for two to three nights, starting from 1500 GMT, the government's emergency commissioner Giovann...