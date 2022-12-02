Italy to evacuate 1,000 people from landslide-hit Ischia town

ROME (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people need to be evacuated from a landslide-stricken town on the Italian island of Ischia where more heavy rains are expected, a government official said on Friday. Six days ago the small port of Casamicciola Terme was overwhelmed by a wave of mud, debris and stones that fell from the island's highest point during a severe rainstorm, killing at least eleven people. The Casamicciola Terme residents to be evacuated will be relocated to hotels in other parts of Ischia for two to three nights, starting from 1500 GMT, the government's emergency commissioner Giovann...
House committee to investigate right-Wing lobbying at Supreme Court
December 02, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court watchdogs on Thursday applauded the House Judiciary Committee for announcing it will hold a hearing next week regarding allegations that Justice Samuel Alito leaked at least one of the court's rulings to right-wing activists—and called on the Senate to follow suit in the next Congress.
"The people of the country deserve real answers from justices we trust to wield the power of the highest court in the country."
The committee, which is led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and will be handed over to Republicans after they take control of the House on January 3, is set to open its investigation into the allegations on December 8.
The news of the hearing follows a bombshell New York Times report last month, in which Rev. Rob Schenck, the former head of religious right-wing group Faith & Action, said he had led a lobbying campaign targeting Supreme Court justices.
After Schenck directed his associates to donate to the Supreme Court Historical Society and attend events with the justices, Alito allegedly told two of them that the court would rule in favor of craft retailer Hobby Lobby in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby several weeks before the ruling was officially announced.
"House Judiciary is right to move quickly to investigate, and Senate Democrats should plan to take up the mantle in the new year," Brian Fallon, president of court reform group Demand Justice, told HuffPost Thursday.
After the Times report was published last month, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)—who chair the House and Senate Judiciary committees' panels on the courts, respectively—wrote to the Supreme Court's legal counsel asking a number of questions about ethics at the high court, which unlike other federal courts does not abide by a binding ethics code.
The legal counsel denied any wrongdoing by Alito but did not answer the lawmakers' questions, prompting more than 60 progressive groups including Demand Justice to demand congressional hearings, including testimony by Schenck.
Whitehouse and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and will maintain his position after the new year, have not yet announced their own investigation.
"We will continue to pursue oversight, including oversight into these latest troubling allegations," Whitehouse said on the Senate floor Wednesday. "The people of the country deserve real answers from justices we trust to wield the power of the highest court in the country."
Sarah Lipton-Lubet, executive director of Take Back the Court Action Fund, called the House hearings "a good first step" in demanding accountability from the court.
"We applaud the House Judiciary Committee for holding a hearing on the rampant collusion between the Republican Supreme Court justices and right-wing special interests," said Lipton-Lubet. "It's clear that some of these justices are simply incapable of behaving ethically or putting the law before politics, and the court is unwilling or unable to police itself."
'I'm over her!' Nick Fuentes lashes out at 'weak' Marjorie Taylor Greene after she disavows him
December 02, 2022
White nationalist Nick Fuentes publicly broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she disavowed him.
The neo-Nazi podcaster plunged Donald Trump into a days-long scandal after showing up with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, but Greene and other Republicans have participated in events with Fuentes and his "America First" political action group, and the Georgia Republican angered him by saying she no longer wanted anything to do with him.
"There's not anything that shows good character in her life," Fuentes said Friday on his program. "She's just weak. She'll go and say something edgy to get attention, and then when the pressure comes, she buckles. You know, she's going to be a MAGA mom and QAnon and all of that, and then the second Kevin McCarthy reprimands her and she loses her committee, she goes and apologizes, and she's going to say, 'Oh, Covid is like the Holocaust' -- oh, so edgy, wow, drink up all the attention, here's the attention you ordered -- and then the second it gets to hot, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I went to a Holocaust museum and nuh-nuh, nuh-nuh-nuh.'"
"I'm over her," he added. "It's, like, and by the way, you know, she wants to be the face of Christian nationalism -- like, she's a divorced and she's, like, actively an adulterer. How are you going to be the face of Christian nationalism when you're a divorced woman girl boss. It doesn't even make any sense. I'm so glad I don't have to pretend to support that anymore."
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cNick Fuentes attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene\u2019s character.\u201d— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1670004039
Jack White sounds off again on Musk, calls Ye 'anti-Semite egomaniac'
December 02, 2022
Detroit-bred rocker Jack White is firing back at Elon Musk after the Twitter owner's overnight suspension of Ye's account on the social media platform. "So Elon, how's that 'free speech' thing working out?" White wrote in an Instagram post Friday morning. To quickly catch up: White pulled his record label, Third Man Records, off Twitter last month after Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump. "Shame on you for giving trump and other professional liars the platform you are now in control of, and shame on anyone who does," White wrote in an Instagram post at the time. On Th...
