‘It’s all gone.’ How families are coping in a South Florida community that went under water
Leon guides his bike down a flooded street in the Edgewood neighborhood on April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — A small neighborhood, Edgewood, sits just north of Fort Lauderdale’s airport. The streets, with tightly packed houses, are usually filled with working people who like to help each other. Now they’re filled with water. And misery. This small piece of Broward County is one of the hardest hit areas after a four-day stretch of torrential downpours and flash flooding. Dozens of cars stuck as floodwaters reach above their hoods. Homes partially submerged and filled with a few inches to many feet of water. Early figures show nearby Fort Lauderdale got more than 2 feet of rain on Wednesday — h...