‘It’s great to be back’: John Fetterman returns to the Senate
John Fetterman arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Fetterman is returning to the U.S. Capitol Building following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Fetterman made his highly anticipated return to the Senate on Monday, following a six-week hospital stay for depression, which put mental health challenges under a spotlight that had already been trained on him and his health for months. Fetterman, D-Pa., climbed out of a black SUV and waved to a crowd of gathered reporters and then put his hands to his heart. Dressed down in his signature navy shorts, sneakers and a Carhartt hoodie, he smiled and said, “It’s great to be back.” Pennsylvania’s freshman senator returns to the Senate after the governing body had a two-week ...