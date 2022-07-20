Ivana Trump to be mourned at Manhattan funeral Wednesday

NEW YORK — A-listers from near and far were expected on Wednesday to fill a Manhattan church for the funeral of socialite and businesswoman Ivana Trump, who died last week after a fall down the stairs of her Upper East Side townhouse. Friends and family of former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife will fill St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church for a private Mass. Ivana Trump’s three children with the former president — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — will attend the service. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were seen Wednesday morning taking a pensive break from a Central Park jog be...