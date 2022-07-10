Cipollone was pressed on Trump pardons for his family during House committee testimony: CNN

According to a report from CNN's Pamela Brown, former Donald Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone was quizzed about reports that Donald Trump may have asked about pardoning himself and his kids before leaving the White House for good after losing the 2020 presidential election.

Details on what the White House attorney told the committee during his 8-hour interview on Friday have been scarce, but Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) did appear on "Face the Nation" on Sunday to say Cipollone did provide more information about a Dec 18, 2020 meeting with what he called Trump's "Team Crazy."

According to source who spoke with CNN, the topic of Trump pardons was also addressed with Cipollone.

"A House select committee spokesperson told CNN the panel's interview with Cipollone was productive but said there was no agreement made to restrict any questions to avoid potential issues with executive privilege," Brown wrote before adding, "The select committee on Friday also asked Cipollone a series of questions about pardons, including potential pardons for the Trump family and whether Trump wanted to pardon himself."

Also, on Sunday morning, Houe select committee member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) admitted that Cipollone handed over more information about Trump's plans to declare martial law in order to seize voting machines.