Ivanka Trump could be planning 'stall tactics' with House investigators — and risks contempt: Paula Reid

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," correspondent Paula Reid broke down the significance of former First Daughter Ivanka Trump's reported moves toward engaging with House investigators in the January 6 probe.

"Even if Ivanka Trump voluntarily appears, that does not mean she's necessarily fully cooperating, right?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.

"That's exactly right," said Reid. "Over a month ago the committee sent her a letter requesting her voluntary cooperation with this investigation and laying out exactly why they believe she is such a critical witness. They want to talk to her about what she observed in terms of interactions between her father and former Vice President Mike Pence. She was a witness to the two men on the morning of January 6th. They also want to talk to her about what was going on inside the White House during the insurrection and the days after."

"This engagement between her team and the committee, it doesn't necessarily mean that she is going to provide any substantive evidence," added Reid. "This could potentially be a stalling tactic, or it could be part of an effort to undermine any claims that she has stonewalled the committee, which could open her up to contempt proceedings. But it is significant that a member of the Trump family is at least willing to engage with the committee, particularly as lawmakers are trying to reach in to Trump's inner circle."

Watch below: