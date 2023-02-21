J.K. Rowling says she doesn’t care about her legacy: ‘Whatever, I’ll be dead’
J.K. Rowling arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" premiere at the Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022, in London. - Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images North America/TNS

J.K. Rowling said she doesn’t care about how she will be remembered for prosperity. The bestselling British author known for the “Harry Potter” books and for her comments about transgender women — widely seen as unapologetically transphobic — said in a new podcast that she’s not really concerned about how future generations will view her. “I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy,” the controversial 57-year-old said in the first episode of “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling,” out Tuesday. “You know, what a pompous way to live your life, walking around thinking, ‘What will my legac...