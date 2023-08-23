J6 defendant compares himself to Brett Kavanaugh during opening arguments
Jan. 6 defendant Brandon Fellows, who has been held in pre-trial custody since his 2021 arrest, compared himself to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during opening arguments at his trial this Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Fellows was initially taken into custody while he was on pre-trial release for calling the mother of his probation officer and violating a protective order by harassing a former girlfriend.

Representing himself, Fellows called Jan. 6 a "beautiful day" and called Elon Musk a "high functioning" person that he looks up to.

“I truly do like the fact that those senators and congressman were in fear for their lives,” Fellows told jurors.

He also compared his predicament to that of Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault in the run-up to his confirmation to the Court.

"He said jurors should understand why Kavanaugh was emotional and angry when the then-Supreme Court nominee spoke of the allegations against him during his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018. He also indicated that he'll keep referencing Kavanaugh's situation during his trial," NBC News' report stated.

