Here's why the J6 committee will continue to investigate the Secret Service

The Secret Service remains under investigation by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper following Thursday's public hearing.

"There was some suggestions today at the hearing that some individuals of the Secret Service, the U.S. Secret Service, haven't told your committee the truth about whether or not there were any threats ahead of the insurrection," Tapper noted.

"You showed evidence that there were some, passed on by the FBI and others, and also other misrepresentations," Tapper said. "Tell me more about that."

"Look, I don't know what's going on in the Secret Service," Kinzinger said. "Whether it's cultural issues, whether it's this desire to maintain secrecy. We know about the text messages that disappeared despite the preservation request."

He noted that the Secret Service agents in question have not come in to testify before the select committee.

"There are a lot of inconsistencies we're going to continue to investigate, from things people have said to evidence we have gotten," Kingzinger said. "That will be either explored in the future or definitely in the report."

