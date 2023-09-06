Jan. 6 defendant attacked cops as they tried to disperse out-of-control rioters: DOJ

An Ohio man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Department of Justice said.
Benjamin Michael Shuler, 28, was arrested in Lancaster. He was charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, both felony offenses along with various misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.
Prosecutors allege Shuler became aggressive at a police line and began pushing a Montgomery County Police Department officer’s riot shield several times, pressing the officer’s body into the shield.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
According to the DOJ, “as the police line attempted to advance down the steps, Shuler continued to resist and pressed his body into an additional unidentified police officer’s riot shield and shoved it back several times. As officers continued to move the police line down the stairs, Shuler resisted police and violently pushed an officer’s riot shield several times with significant force.”
READ MORE: Nazi salute catches school board members by surprise at contentious Ohio meeting
“A police officer’s body-worn camera footage depicts Shuler as he gestured to others to meet him in front of the police line and again resisted police by pushing back and swiping at an unidentified officer’s riot shield.”