Jack Del Rio fined $100,000 by Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for calling Capitol insurrection a ‘dust-up’

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks on in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. - Justin Tafoya/Getty Images North America/TNS
With calls coming for Jack Del Rio to be fired in Washington, the team issued the embattled defensive coordinator a hefty fine instead. Del Rio, who called the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a mere “dust-up” earlier in the week, was socked with a $100,000 fine by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Friday. “As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism,” Rivera said in a statement. “A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was...