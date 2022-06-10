Jack Del Rio fined $100,000 by Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for calling Capitol insurrection a ‘dust-up’

The memo to Pence, titled, “Unlawful Election Conduct in Six States,” states that while Pence's team was initially worried about the voter fraud allegations but found them to be unpersuasive.

“In general, there is strong evidence that state and local election officials committed numerous procedural violations that reduced transparency and/or favored Democrat candidates,” the memo reads. “However, most allegations of substantive voter fraud — defined to mean the casting of illegal ballots in violation of prevailing election laws — are either relatively small in number, or cannot be verified.”

The memo went on to say that Pence’s office “has not been able to verify” allegations in a lawsuit that Trump brought against Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, on December 4, 2021 where Trump's lawyers had asked the court to order a new election in Georgia.

“Statistical experts identified numbers suggestive of the possibility of voter fraud, but these numbers cannot be verified," the memo stated.