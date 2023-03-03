Special counsel Jack Smith's new strategy is targeting Trump's lawyers: report

Federal prosecutors are focusing their efforts on former President Donald Trump's top lawyer as a new strategy in their investigations into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the probe into classified documents at Mar-a-Largo, The Washington Post reports.

Rudy Giuliani in particular has attracted the attention of investigators in the 2020 election case, according to the report, which cites people who have appeared in front of the grand jury.

Boris Epshteyn and Evan Corcoran are among other top lawyers under scrutiny, the report said.

Special counsel Jack Smith is leading both investigations.

The new legal strategy comes as the window for issuing indictments is narrowing as the 2024 election nears, former federal prosecutor Robert Mintz told The Post.

“Given the approaching primary season, the special counsel is already racing against the political clock,” Mintz said.

“The reality is that the closer we get to the 2024 election, the more perilous any indictment becomes for the special prosecutor.”

But the shift in legal strategies shows that prosecutors don’t have a very strong case against the ex-president, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in statement to The Post.

“Whenever prosecutors become fixated on the defense attorneys, that’s usually a good indication their underlying case is very weak,” Cheung said.

“Every American has the right to consult with counsel and have candid discussions — this promotes adherence to the law. We will fight the Special Counsel on this point and all others that jeopardize fundamental American rights and values.”

The special counsel’s office declined a request for comment from The Post.