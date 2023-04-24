‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera wanted by Pennsylvania police
Actor Bam Margera arrives at the premiere of Lionsgate Films' "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Jan. 14, 2013, in Hollywood, Calif.. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/TNS

“Jackass” star Bam Margera is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after fleeing into a wooded area following an alleged physical altercation. The “reported disturbance” occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to police. “The investigation determined Brandon “Bam” Margera, 42, of Thornton, PA, was involved in a physical altercation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries,” police said. Margera is accused of simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats, according to a court docket provided to the New York Daily News. Margera was arrested twice in March. The first arrest was for corp...