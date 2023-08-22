Jackson County spends $1.5 million to prevent ‘dire’ 911 dispatch failures in KC
The Kansas City Police Department Headquarters in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. - Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

Jackson County will spend more than $1.5 million to prevent a potential infrastructure failure that could wreak havoc on Kansas City’s ability to dispatch officers to 911 calls. County legislators voted unanimously Monday to issue a $1.5 million check to the Kansas City Police Department so the agency can replace its aging computer-aided dispatching system, which is used to process 911 calls and track where officers have been sent. The resolution is not a fix to the growing problem of Kansas City’s lengthy 911 hold times, but instead averts a “dire situation” in the future, as one police offic...