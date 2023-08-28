By Sarah N. Lynch and Maria Caspani WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday. The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Waters has said the shooting was racially motivated. Authorities say the shooter left behind several manifestos for media, his pare...
Jacksonville shooter killed Black shoppers with legally purchased guns
August 27, 2023, 10:43 PM ET