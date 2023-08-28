Jacksonville shooter killed Black shoppers with legally purchased guns

By Sarah N. Lynch and Maria Caspani WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday. The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Waters has said the shooting was racially motivated. Authorities say the shooter left behind several manifestos for media, his pare...