U.S. Supreme Court justices 'facilitated' racially motivated Jacksonville shooting: legal analyst

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Image via U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr.
New York University law professor Melissa Murray suggested conservative United States Supreme Court justices played a role in the killing of three Black people at a Jacksonville, Fla., Dollar General on Saturday night.
During Sunday night's episode of The Mehdi Hasan Show, host Mehdi Hasan said, "Melissa, the shooting yesterday occurred during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where multiple speakers called out the scourge of gun violence as a threat to all Americans, but particularly Black Americans.