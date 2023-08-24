Jacob Blake files lawsuit against city of Kenosha and officers involved in his shooting

Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times during a confrontation with Kenosha Police back in 2020, is suing the city and some of the officers involved in the incident, including the officer who shot him, WTMJ-TV reported.

Blake's previous civic lawsuit against the officer who shot him was dismissed. In 2021, the Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided not to file criminal charges against the officer.

In his new lawsuit, Blake is claiming use of excessive force, failure to train and supervise (against the city and police chief), denial of equal protection (against chief and officers), failure to protect (against officers), indemnification against Kenosha.

In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America in 2021, Blake admitted that he was carrying a knife when police were trying to arrest him.

"I realized I had dropped my knife, I had a little pocketknife, so I picked it up," Blake said regarding his scuffle with a Kenosha officer who had tazed him, adding that he "shouldn’t have picked it up … considering what was going on. At that time I wasn’t thinking clearly."

Several news reports had previously claimed that Blake was unarmed.

Officer Rusten Sheskey told investigators that he thought Blake was going to stab him, so he opened fire. Blake denied that he made any kind of moves towards Sheskey that would have justified deadly force.