Judge gives Capitol rioter probation to keep him from falling for 'false gods' before 2024 election

A Donald Trump rioter who was accused of stealing a flag from the U.S. Capitol will serve probation through the next presidential election.

Jacob Wiedrich, of Utah, will avoid prison, where prosecutors had asked that he serve three months after pleading guilty to misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating at the Capitol, but a judge instead imposed three years on probation.

The judge wanted to ensure the probation would run "through the 2024 elections," which would perhaps prevent the 24-year-old Wiedrich from falling for "false gods."

FBI agents found the flag in July while executing a search warrant at his home, according to prosecutors, and other evidence includes videos he posted online of himself at the Capitol.

"We ride for Trump, we die for Trump," Wiedrich yells in one video posted on TikTok.

