By Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a new indictment accusing him of fraud and conspiracy, as his lawyer complained about how the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange is being treated in jail. Bankman-Fried, 31, entered his plea to the seven criminal charges in Manhattan federal court, his first appearance there since a U.S. judge jailed him earlier this month. He wore a beige-colored prison uniform with the sleeves slightly rolled up. His mother, Stanford Law School professor Barbara Fried, looked on from the co...
Jailed FTX founder Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to new indictment
August 22, 2023, 9:44 AM ET