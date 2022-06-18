Jaime Raskin reveals the importance of what Trump isn't saying about the Jan. 6 hearings

Democratic Rep. Jaime Raskin of Maryland offered his analysis of Donald Trump's Friday speech at a "Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to a Majority" conference in Nashville.
Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, is a member of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Raskin was interviewed by CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates after she played a clip of Trump's speech
"All eyes have really been on these hearings, waiting to see what might unfold," Coates said. "And iIm wondering from your perspective, initially, how do you think it's going in the mission to alert the public about not only the need for the committee but the clear and present danger it still poses?"
"The evidence is still overwhelming that even Donald Trump isn't trying to lie about it anymore," Raskin said.
'He just came right out tonight and essentially affirmed everything we're saying. He never challenged the idea that he's been lying about who won the election. He never challenged the idea that he's been ripping off his followers by pretending that their money was somehow going into litigation or, you know, anything to try to overturn the official result," he explained. "And he's basically did nothing to challenge any fact that we have produced in this process."
Raskin did not answer Coates' repeated questions on why the select committee has refused to turn over interview transcripts to the Department of Justice, which is running a parallel investigation.
Watch:
Jaime Raskin www.youtube.com