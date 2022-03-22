Jamaicans protest for slavery reparations ahead of visit by British royals

By Kate Chappell and Brian Ellsworth KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican activists on Tuesday held a protest to demand slavery reparations as Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate prepared to visit the island nation as part of a Caribbean tour that has fueled renewed scrutiny of the British Empire's colonial legacy. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Belize over the weekend to start the week-long tour that coincides with Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne. They arrive in Jamaica on Tuesday and will then travel to the Bahamas. The tour comes some four months after Barbados became a...