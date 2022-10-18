James Corden apologizes for behavior, is allowed back at famed NYC restaurant, owner says

Walker has claimed that he never supported a ban on abortion without exceptions. But has been filmed on video claiming "there's no exceptions -- I believe in life."



In last week's debate, Walker said that he was willing to accept exceptions to his no-abortion rule. It was the first time he indicated as much, but it was also the first time he was asked about it after he was accused of paying for the abortion of the mother of one of his children.

IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans are trying to usher in another global financial crisis

Walker continues to deny that he paid for the abortion. Instead, Walker has claimed that he send her the money to pay for their other child, who wasn't born yet.

There are several instances throughout the campaign in which Walker seemed confused about the facts. He once claimed he graduated first in his class at the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He never graduated from college.

Walker also previously claimed he started a non-profit veteran's charity that treats thousands of soldiers annually. In fact, the company is a for-profit program run by the Universal Health Services and it has been investigated by the FBI and the Department of Defense for fraud. It turns out Walker was nothing more than a spokesperson for the company and he was given $331,000 last year for the job, the Associated Press said.

When Walker was asked about it, he made another false claim. This time, Walker said he founded the Ascend Health’s Freedom Care program, another veterans’ group similar to the first one. As it turns out, Walker was just the spokesperson there too.

READ MORE: New questions raised over how Trump's Mar-a-Lago case ended up in the hands of Judge Aileen Cannon

The honorary badge has been a point of contention for Walker after the Sheriff's Association that gave it to him explained he had no actual authority. Still, Walker seemed confused, claiming, "I was a cop."

In 2019, The Washington Post explained that Walker even lied that he trained with the FBI.

“I worked for law enforcement, y’all didn’t know that either,” Walker said, according to the Post. “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

Walker wasn't an agent, nor was he a police officer or a sheriff.

See Dale's fact-check here.







