James Corden shares emotional conversation with his son that led him to leave ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2022. - Mike Coppola/Getty Images North America/TNS
James Corden is finally pulling back the curtain on his curious, curious decision to leave late night behind. While appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” this week, the “Late Late Show” host, 44, revealed his choice to leave the CBS gig isn’t something he wants to do, but needs to for his family. “It’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so— I mean I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” said Corden. “Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it.” The “Mammals” star — who found himself in hot water late last year aft...