WATCH: Protesters shut down Detroit's ex-police chief as he tries to announce campaign for governor
Twitter/screen grab

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig (R) was forced to change locations for a campaign event on Tuesday due to protesters.

Craig was expected to formally announce his campaign for Michigan governor at Belle Isle's Sunset Point but the event was canceled when Craig could not be heard over the chants of protesters.

“Hey hey, ho ho, James Craig has got to go!" the Black Lives Matter demonstrators chanted.

According to The Detroit News, they also chanted, “James Craig is full of hate! We won't let him win our state."

Craig has been accused of allowing Detroit police officers to use unjustified force on protesters following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

If Craig wins the Republican primary, he will take on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

Watch the video below.

