'This is not accidental': Ex-cop says Michigan governor sabotaged his disastrous campaign event

The controversial former chief of police in Detroit is accusing the state's Democratic governor of misconduct after a disastrous campaign kickoff.

"Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig believes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in some way intervened to prevent state law enforcement from responding to protesters who derailed his campaign announcement Tuesday morning on Belle Isle," the Detroit Free Press reports. "The former police chief of Detroit leveled the accusation of substantial misconduct against the governor late Tuesday on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program."

The newspaper reported Craig "suggested a conspiracy involving Whitmer, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources."

This was not the first time Craig had blamed others for his campaign's kickoff.

"Craig leveled similar allegations against the DNR earlier in the day in an interview with the Detroit News. But text messages obtained by the Free Press between a DNR staff member and Ted Goodman, a Craig campaign spokesman, show a different story than what Craig told Carlson," the newspaper noted.

Videos posted to social media show Craig leaving his kickoff without giving a speech after his event, at a state park, was swarmed by protesters angry over the Republican's history of policing.











