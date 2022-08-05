James Franco to play Fidel Castro in upcoming film
James Franco arrives for the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7, 2018. - Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS

James Franco is working his way back into the spotlight. The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated “127 Hours” star — who has largely been out of the spotlight since 2018 when he was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations by five women, including four of his students — will portray Fidel Castro in “Alina of Cuba,” Variety reports. The indie project will center on the life of Alina Fernandez, played by Ana Villafane, the illegitimate daughter of the Cuban revolutionary and his critic, according to the outlet. The film, on which Fernandez is a consultant, is expected to start filming later this mont...