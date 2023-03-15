Man accused of spraying a swastika on Wall Street's charging bull statue is indicted

An unhoused man was charged with a hate crime for drawing swastikas and writing racial slurs in Lower Manhattan.

James Ryan was arrested in December for allegedly scrawling hateful symbols and words on a pillar at New York City Hall and on the Charging Bull statue near Wall Street, and he was charged Wednesday in New York Supreme Court with a hate crime and three counts of aggravated harassment.

“Hate has no place in New York City and these offensive and damaging actions will not be tolerated," said Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.

The indictment shows the 40-year-old Ryan allegedly drew a swastika and anti-Black slurs Dec. 13, 2021, at City Hall and painted a large swastika and another anti-Black slur outside a CVS pharmacy the following day in the Financial District, and hours later painted a yet another large swastika and letters on the Charging Bull statue.