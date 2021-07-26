GOP pulls last-minute stunt in desperate bid to get Jim Jordan on Capitol riot commission

House Republicans will attempt to hold a procedural vote on Monday on the eve of the first hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
"House Republicans will offer a privileged resolution this evening on the floor to demand [Speaker Nancy Pelosi] seat all of [GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's] selections to the Jan. 6 committee," Punchbowl News correspondent Jake Sherman reports.
"Democrats will defeat [it], of course," his colleague John Bresnahan added.
Pelosi denied McCarthy's recommendation of Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) to join the committee, but accepted his recommendations of Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Troy Nehls (R-TX). In response, McCarthy withdrew all of his recommendations and Pelosi subsequently appointed Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). Pelosi had previously appointed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
@JakeSherman @SpeakerPelosi @GOPLeader Democrats will defeat, of course. We’ll see if/how @RepLizCheney & @RepKinzinger vote— John Bresnahan (@John Bresnahan) 1627338252.0