Jan. 6 committee won’t hesitate to make criminal referrals: ‘We are not shrinking violets’

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice if criminal activity is uncovered during the course of its investigation, the committee's chairman told NBC News.

“I’m concerned about some of the information that we are collecting, that the potential for criminal referrals is there,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told NBC News correspondent Jon Allen.

Thompson added that he did want to wait until lawyers working for the select committee review all available evidence.

“Our first task is to look at the facts and circumstances that brought about Jan. 6. If, in the committee’s review, we find something that the committee and staff feel warrants criminal referral, we will not hesitate one scintilla in making that referral. … We are not shrinking violets," Thompson said.

During a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press, Thompson noted the committee was focused on Trump's inaction for 187 minutes on Jan. 6.