Jan. 6 committee prepares to decide whether or not to call Trump to testify
Shutterstock

The committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is preparing to decide whether or not to call former President Donald Trump to testify, POLITICO reports.

“We'll be talking about the likelihood of a Trump interview in the not too distant future,” Committee chair Chair Bennie Thompson said Thursday.

During a recent interview with The Washington Post, Trump said whether or not he will appear before the committee will depend on "what the request is."

Thompson said Trump's vague answer as to whether he'll appear is an "interesting" response.

“If he doesn’t know what coming before our committee would be about, then that’s kind of difficult because we’ve been in business over here,” Thompson said.

Last week, Trump described members of the committee as "scum."

"Shifty Adam Schiff and the same 'scum' who fought us on Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and more, coupled with Crazy Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, have gone on, as the Unselect Committee, to try and destroy the lives of many wonderful people. It can’t be allowed to happen!" Trump said in a statement.

