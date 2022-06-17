Read it: Jan. 6 committee's letter very politely asks Ginni Thomas to testify next month

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested Ginny Thomas testify about her role in Donald Trump's attempted coup at a June hearing.

"The select committee has recently obtained additional information regarding the activities of John Eastman. The Committee believes that you likely have information relevant to our investigation, and we request an interview with you to discuss your knowledge of certain events and activities following the November 2020 presidential election," the chair and vice-chair wrote to Thomas.

"We respect your privacy, and our questions will be limited to issues relating to January 6th, the activities that contributed to or influenced events on January 6th, and the transfer of power after the presidential election," they wrote.

"We are specifically investigating the activities of President Trump, John Eastman, and others as they relate to the Constitution and certain other laws, including the Electoral Count Act, that set out the required process for the election and inauguration of the president," they said.

Thomas was not subpoenaed by the select committee.

"We would like to meet with you soon, but we also want to accommodate your schedule," they wrote. "We propose meeting with you on July 6, 7, or 8, 2022."

"Thank you in advance for your consideration of this request," they added.

Thomas has indicated she will speak to the select committee.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions," Thomas told the far-right Daily Caller. "I look forward to talking to them."