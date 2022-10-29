'Wouldn’t want to be arrested for it': Connecticut GOP lawmaker admits he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6

According to a report from NBC, a Republican alderman from Connecticut admitted that he illegally entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 after being confronted with photos by a local TV station.

The report notes that Gino DiGiovanni of Derby was shown the pictures after the images began being shared by internet sleuths.

According to the report, DiGiovanni was confronted after an alderman meeting, and responded to the photos by saying, "I was there, I went inside there, and, you know, I didn’t damage or break anything. Obviously, you got the pictures to prove it."

The report notes, "Photos and images from the riot appear to show DiGiovanni, a construction worker by trade, wearing a jacket featuring his last name. That footage also indicated he entered the Capitol near where some of the most brutal violence took place. Numerous rioters who entered through the same door have already been charged."

Di Giovanni admitted that he has yet to be contacted by the Justice Department, and told the local reporter, "If somebody calls me and says, ‘Hey, Gino, we’re going to arrest you for trespassing in the Capitol that day,’ then I’m going to have to deal with that at that time. I wouldn’t want to be arrested for it. I guess hindsight is 20-20."

