Jan. 6 panel to talk with former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen about Trump’s effort to overturn election

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, center, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, DC on Oct. 21, 2020. - Yuri Gripas/Pool/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen has agreed to testify next week before the Jan. 6 committee about former President Donald Trump’s effort to use the Justice Department to illegally stay in power after losing the 2020 election. Rosen, who was appointed by Trump to replace Bill Barr, will speak in person on Wednesday to the congressional panel about the former president’s effort to get top prosecutors to help push his false narrative that the election was stolen. His planned appearance was confirmed by Rosen’s law firm in a Friday letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the com...