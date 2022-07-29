Jan. 6 text messages from Homeland Security officials were deleted, report says
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - ALEX EDELMAN/Getty Images North America/TNS

Text messages from the two top officials in the Department of Homeland Security around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were reportedly inexplicably deleted and may not be able to be recovered. Messages sent by Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli were scrubbed in a so-called “phone reset” that went ahead in the weeks after the attack despite the obvious need to preserve records related to the attack, Washington Post reported Friday. The inspector general who oversees the department knew about the missing cases as early as February 2021 but failed to inform...