WATCH LIVE: House select committee holds second hearing on Jan 6th insurrection

On Tuesday morning the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection will convene once more on national television where it is expected to provide more evidence that Donald Trump spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election that led to the attack.

Tuesday's witnesses will reportedly include former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, fired Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt, and GOP elections attorney Ben Ginsberg.

According to Politico, "The select committee says it intends to show that many of the people who joined that mob had been inundated by those messages from Trump and his allies, which may have contributed to their radicalization."

The report also notes that Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) will take a more prominent role in making the presentation.

The third hearing -- of the six scheduled will take place on Wednesday morning 6/15, with the fourth on Thursday, also in the morning.

You can watch below:

January 6 hearings: Second public House committee hearing on Capitol attack youtu.be