Janet Jackson announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 tour
Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images North America/TNS

Janet Jackson is set to launch her first concert tour since 2019 with a 33-city trek in the coming year. The “Together Again 2023” tour opens April 14 in Florida and concludes June 21 in Seattle. Veteran rapper Ludacris will be the opening act for all of the shows. Jackson performed at four festivals in 2022. Those were her only live dates since 2019, the same year she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her “Black Diamond” tour was announced in early February 2020. It was subsequently canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her “Black Diamond” album release was shelved....