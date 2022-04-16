'Non-debatable': GOP governor refuses to share debate stage with Trump-backed lieutenant gov: report
Janice McGeachin for Governor on Facebook.

The governor of Idaho is refusing to debate Republicans challenging him in the state's GOP primary — including his own lieutenant governor.

"Idaho Gov. Brad Little will not debate his challengers," the Idaho Statesman reported. "Little’s campaign said his record is 'non-debatable,' according to a news release. 'Idahoans know what Gov. Little stands for.'

Prior to being elected governor in 2018, Little served a decade as lieutenant governor. The state's current lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, is challenging Little in the primary.

"Little is the first sitting governor seeking reelection to refuse to participate in “Idaho Debates” in more than three decades, according to the organizers," the newspaper reported. "Little is the third high-profile candidate to publicly decline participation in the debates this year. Lieutenant governor hopeful Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, on Friday declined to participate in a debate with her opponent, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also said he would not participate."

McGeachin was endorsed by Donald Trump. Ammon Bundy also briefly ran as a Republican, but is now running as an independent.

McGeachin complained about Little's decision on Twitter.

