Pelosi announces select committee on Trump-incited Capitol riots

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday revealed that she will be forming a select committee to examine the riots at the United States Capitol building this past January.

"January 6th was a day of darkness for our country," Pelosi said. "This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I'm announcing the House will be establishing a select committee on the January 6th insurrection."

Pelosi last month passed a bipartisan measure establishing an independent commission to investigate the riots, but it was filibustered by the majority of Republicans in the Senate, despite the fact that it got over two dozen Republican votes in the House.



