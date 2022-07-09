Japanese mourn ex-PM Shinzo Abe a day after his assassination

By Satoshi Sugiyama and Tim Kelly NARA, Japan (Reuters) -A steady stream of mourners on Saturday visited the scene of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in the western city of Nara, an unusual act of political violence that has shocked the nation. Japan's longest serving modern leader was gunned down while making a campaign speech on Friday morning by a 41-year-old man, in a deed decried by the political establishment as an attack on democracy itself. "I'm just shocked that this kind of thing happened in Nara," Natsumi Niwa, a 50-year-old housewife, said after offering f...