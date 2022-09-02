'You know, it's tricky': Jared Kushner dodges questions over Trump running in 2024

In an interview with Sky News, Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, ducked stating whether the former president will make another run for the Oval Office, instead offering a "it's tricky" response.

Hitting the conservative media outlets to promote his book "Breaking History," the husband of Ivanka Trump was pressed more about Trump's current legal problems than he was about the book he is trying to sell.

Asked about another Trump presidential run, Kushner did admit his father-in-law has asked for his opinion, with Kushner explaining, "nobody can speak for him on that," then adding, "He's asked me about it. I said, 'You know, it's tricky'."

He continued, that he would "rather not go into" what Trump asked him, before continuing, "But basically, I know that he's obviously thinking about it. rather not go into" what Trump asked him.

IN OTHER NEWS: Judge unseals detailed inventory of classified materials seized from Mar-a-Lago

With that in mind, he was asked about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago that turned up stolen top secret files, which Kushner dismissed, as "an issue of paperwork".

Asked about the photos the DOJ released showing cover sheets clearly marked "top secret," Kushner replied, "I think it's something that again, this seems like it's an issue of paperwork that should have been able to be worked out between the DOJ [Department of Justice] and him [Mr Trump]. I don't know what he took or what he didn't take but I think right now we're relying on leaks to the media."

Kushner also ducked expressing an opinion if taking the files to Mar-a-Lago was wrong, telling Sky News, ""Like I said, I don't think we should answer hypotheticals. Let's wait until we know the facts. And then we'll see what the right way to go is. I don't know what was taken, why it was taken and what's been recovered and what the ramification of that is going to be."