Jared Kushner's efforts to get Saudi money are as ‘sleazy as the day is long’: Former US Attorney

The New York Times last week reported that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has used his international relationships that he built while working in the Trump White House to start his own investment fund.

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman explained to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday that Kushner is probably operating above board, but it doesn't mean that it isn't sketchy.

Wallace noted that while working for the president, Kushner was essentially in charge of everything, including working with Middle Eastern countries in diplomatic efforts to normalize relations with Israel.

"He was in charge of everything, but now he's raising money from Middle Eastern governments, the Saudis, he's been turned down by the Qataris and the Emiratis, but the Saudis are interested and they're negotiating what could be a 'sizable investment,'" Wallace read. "My question is, and I know if Trump wins, there wouldn't be anything that would preclude Jared Kushner from running the world again, but is this a dicey area for Jared based on his past role as someone who dealt with these governments for the U.S. government?"

Litman made it clear that he doesn't trust Kushner's ethics.

"Both these themes are the same," Litman explained. "Both Trump and Jared. And they are a leopard or a trump doesn't change his stripes. I've looked at it. I think it's probably not outside of the law, but it's sleazy as the day is long, and that's, by all indications, what he was doing in government in the first place. He was using his position to try to further his own interests. Now he's not in government anymore. It probably flies with the ethics rule. One quick point: I think the evidence is to the contrary on the Manhattan D.A. investigation actually indicting Trump, but we'll know soon because Cy Vance, who's heading it, is going to be gone at the end of the month. He needs to make a decision. I would maybe look to Georgia if Trump's going to get the hammer, but I don't see it happening with what we now know in Manhattan."

See the video below: