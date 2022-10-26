Anti-abortion GOP candidate blames 'hackers' after he's busted liking 'hot mom bods'
Jarrod Golden (Official photo)

A Republican candidate for auditor in Franklin County, Ohio is blaming hackers after his Twitter account liked dozens of pieces of pornographic content over the span of several weeks.

As The Columbus Dispatch reports, Franklin County auditor candidate Jarrod Golden rushed to shut down his social media accounts after the newspaper started asking questions about content on Twitter that he both liked and replied to.

Shortly before shutting down his accounts, he posted a message on his Facebook page telling supporters that he had been hacked while also apologizing for "ridiculous and profane material that was shared or liked" on his Twitter feed.

As Vice News reports, most of the 39-year-old Golden's likes and replies centered around "hot mom bods" photos.

"The thing that made him delete his whole account was throwing some likes at hot moms," the publication writes. "He also made the occasional reply—usually a “Yep” or “Wow” in response to posts asking if their 'curvy mom bods [were] hot enough,' for example."

Golden earlier this year praised the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and has also called to "abolish the FBI" over its search of former President Donald Trump, whom he has described as the "greatest president of the 21st century."

