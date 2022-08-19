Candidate running for a Michigan county judge's seat arrested for domestic violence
Police car lights (Shutterstock)

A candidate running for a Michigan county judge's seat has been charged with assault and battery and domestic violence after a video circulated online, WZZM reports.

Video of the incident, which prosecutors say took place on Thursday, shows a man witnesses identified as Jason Kolkema, 51, repeatedly striking another person with an object. The video was taken by a witness through the window of The Leonard Building in Muskegon.

"I feel like a lot of times stuff like this happens and nothing gets done about it and people just get away with it. So I feel like the more I can get it out there, the more people can act on it and there'll be more action on it," the person who recorded and shared the video said.

IN OTHER NEWS: White House breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago search with leak to CNN

After realizing he was being filmed, Kolkema allegedly walked to the window and gave a "peace sign" before walking away.

"We remind the public that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty," Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

SmartNews