Jay Leno opens up about dangerous burn accident: ‘It felt exactly like my face was on fire’
Jay Leno is revealing the shocking details of his recent alarming burn accident. ”It felt exactly like my face was on fire,” he told People magazine in an interview published Tuesday. “Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.” Leno, 72, said he was working on one of his many cars, a 1907 White Steam Car, when things went wrong Nov. 12. ”With a steam car, you have gasoline, but you also have a vaporizer which is heated by a pilot light to turn water into steam,” he told People. Leno said when air was pushed into a clogged fuel line, gasoline came pouring out o...