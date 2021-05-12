Jay-Z, Tina Turner among 2021 Rock Hall of Fame inductees

Tina Turner and Jay-Z feature among the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, the organization announced Wednesday.

Carole King, The Go-Go's, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren round out the elite group of performers selected for induction into the rock pantheon, which in recent years has made efforts to broaden its acceptance of genre and honor more artists who aren't white men.

This year the 1,200 voters responsibile for doling out the top rock awards appear to have taken to heart the perennial criticism that they were falling short.

"This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Rock Hall's ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement.

The 2021 class diverse in generation and genre should make for an eventful induction ceremony concert, which was forced to go virtual in its 35th edition that added The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston to the organization's ranks.

The 36th annual ceremony is planned for October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Hall of Fame is based.

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go's are all first-time nominees; artists are eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first recording.

The Go-Go's -- known for their 1980s punk-inflected dance pop -- have been eligible since 2006.

"Women have always been a vital part of the ever changing music business and we are so proud to have our success story honored and recognized by the @rockhall and our wonderful fans!" the band tweeted.

A Natural Woman

Rap magnate Jay-Z -- whose hits include "99 Problems" and "Hard Knock Life" -- enters the Hall of Fame a 23-time Grammy winner, and the first hip hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Turner's entry into the hall comes after a year that saw her celebrated in an HBO documentary, which told her story of leaving her abusive husband Ike Turner, who was also her musical partner, before launching a successful solo career that includes hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It."

Boasting a decorated career as a songwriter for other stars, King's 1971 record "Tapestry" is one of the best-selling albums ever, with top tracks including "You've Got a Friend" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" -- a hit made even more popular with an Aretha Franklin cover.

And pop rocker Rundgren, known for hits like "Bang the Drum All Day", was inducted after his fourth nomination and after he dubbed the vote "a scam."

The hall will also honor LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads with "musical excellence awards," while Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will receive "early influencer" designations.

Record executive Clarence Avant will receive 2021's Ahmet Ertegun Award, which goes to non-performers.