Trump-loving Hillbilly Elegy author hammered for 'bigoted' fear-mongering about Afghan refugees

Bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance used to be harshly critical of former President Donald Trump -- but that was before he gained political ambitions of his own and started begging Trump for his endorsement in the Ohio Senate race.

Vance on Monday ratcheted up his anti-immigrant rhetoric in an effort to win over Trump voters when he attacked Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) for welcoming refugees from Afghanistan to American shores.

"Here is my message to Ben Sasse and other establishment Republicans who seem to care more about bringing 30,000 unvetted Afghan refugees into our country than getting our own people out safely," Vance wrote on Twitter, and then shared a video in which he described Afghans coming to the United States as people who like "blowing themselves up in a mall because someone looked at their wife the wrong way."

Vance's latest bid to win over Trump voters with bigoted fear-mongering about refugees drew an instant backlash -- check out some responses below.




























































