‘Hillbilly hypocrite’: Elite-bashing GOP candidate brutally mocked after he’s caught fundraising in the Hamptons

According to reports, "Hillbilly Elegy" author and Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance was in the Hamptons "mingling with GOP titans of industry" this weekend at a fundraiser. But his appearance in the famously swanky seaside communities in Long Island, New York, has some crying hypocrisy, especially in light of a tweet Vance fired off earlier this month where he slammed the state of New York.
"Serious question: I have to go to New York soon and I'm trying to figure out where to stay," Vance tweeted on July 10. "I have heard it's disgusting and violent there. But is it like Walking Dead Season 1 or Season 4?"
According to Vance's critics on Twitter, his fundraising venture in the Hampton's doesn't exactly coincide with his "man of the people against the elites" persona.
