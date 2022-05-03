J.D. Vance says he'll consider kicking Matt Gaetz off campaign if he's convicted of sex trafficking

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, suggested that he would consider removing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from his campaign if he's convicted of child sex trafficking.

At a campaign event on Tuesday, Taylor Popielarz of Spectrum News asked Vance why he would campaign with someone currently facing an investigation for potential sex trafficking charges.

"Is he actually under federal criminal investigation?" Vance replied dubiously. "Has he been convicted of anything?"

"No, he's under investigation," Popielarz explained.

"At the end of the day, if Matt Gaetz is convicted of a crime, that's a different conversation," Vance said. "But being accused of a crime, as we've learned in the past 4 years in this country, is very often more about corrupt law enforcement than it is about anything that anybody's actually done."

"Do I think Matt Gaetz is a child sex predator? Of course, I don't," he added. "If I did think that, I wouldn't have him on stage with me."

Watch the video below.



